2 bodies found in Singapore River near Clarke Quay

SINGAPORE: Two bodies were found in the Singapore River near Clarke Quay early on Sunday morning (Apr 18).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for a "water rescue incident" along the river near 6 Eu Tong Sen Street at about 2am.

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, there were no signs of the persons,” it said.



Divers from SCDF’s Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) conducted an underwater search. A Remotely Operated Vehicle, which uses sonar-imaging equipment to aid in underwater search operations, was also deployed.



The bodies of two men, aged 26 and 28, were found and retrieved from the waters, the police said.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.



