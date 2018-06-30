2 dead, 3 injured in traffic accident at Causeway

SINGAPORE: Two people died and three others were injured in a traffic accident on the Causeway on Saturday morning (Jun 30).

According to police, the accident involved a trailer, a lorry and three motorcycles.

The accident resulted in all lanes of the Causeway leading to Johor Bahru to be temporarily closed for two hours.



"A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead by paramedics at scene. Two other men, a 23-year-old lorry driver and a 37-year-old motorcyclist, were conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital," said the police.

"Another motorcyclist aged 42 was unconscious when conveyed to hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries."



The 30-year-old trailer driver was arrested for suspected drink driving, while the 23-year-old lorry driver was arrested for causing death by Rash Act, said police, adding investigations are ongoing.

Another person who was injured refused to be conveyed to hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).



INCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 1AM



The SCDF said it had received an ambulance call at about 1am about the incident at Woodlands Causeway Bridge, before dispatching three ambulances and one fire engine.



“A traffic accident has occurred at the Causeway. The departure lanes are closed temporarily,” the Immigration Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in Facebook post at about 2.30am.

“Travellers are advised to use Tuas checkpoint should they need to depart the country urgently.”

In a later post at around 4.55am, ICA said two out of the three departure lanes were reopened and advised travellers to consult the One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

At 8am, ICA posted an update on Facebook to say all departure lanes at the Causeway have reopened, with normal operations resuming at Woodlands Checkpoint.