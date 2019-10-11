2 dead after accident at junction of Mandai Estate and Woodlands Road

SINGAPORE: Two people have died after an accident at the junction of Woodlands Road and Mandai Estate on Friday (Oct 11).



Police said they were alerted to an accident involving two motorcycles and a lorry at the junction of Woodlands Road and Mandai Estate at about 7.53am.



One of the motorcyclists, a 53-year-old man, was pronounced dead by paramedics at scene.

The male lorry driver was unconscious when brought to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A third person involved in the accident refused to be brought to hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA.



Photos circulating on social media on Friday show a blue Malaysia-registered lorry with a body pinned under the right rear wheel.

Police investigations are ongoing.