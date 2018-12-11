2 forklift operators charged over S$1 bribes

SINGAPORE: Two forklift operators were charged on Tuesday (Dec 11) for obtaining S$1 bribes from their colleagues in exchange for favours.

Chen Ziliang, 47, and Zhao Yucun, 43, were both working as forklift operators for Cogent Container Depot, when they allegedly set out to obtain "small value bribes" from truck drivers at the same company, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

Chen was charged with one count of corruptly trying to obtain S$1 from a truck driver, in exchange for not delaying the return of a container to his colleague's vehicle.

Chen was also charged with receiving similar bribes from truck drivers at Cogent between May 2016 and March 2018, for not delaying the collection or return of containers to their vehicles.

Like Chen, the other forklift operator, Zhao, was also charged with obtaining similar bribes from Cogent truck drivers. These offences allegedly took place between September 2014 and March 2018, and were also in exchange for not delaying the collection or return of containers.

CPIB did not specify the total amount that both accused allegedly received from the bribes.

If convicted, they face up to S$100,000 fine or maximum five years' jail, or both.

"Employees are expected to carry out their duties fairly instead of obtaining bribes in exchange for favours," CPIB said. "Even if the bribe amount is as low as $1, they can be taken to task. Bribes of any amount or any kind will not be tolerated."

