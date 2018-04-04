2 former Royal Plaza on Scotts employees charged with corruption

SINGAPORE: Two former employees of Royal Plaza on Scotts were charged with corruption on Wednesday (Apr 4) after they allegedly received payments for referring the hotel’s transport jobs to a limousine company.



Former guest services assistant manager Frankie Chan Li Fah, 33, faces eight counts of corruptly obtaining S$3,869 from a driver named Mubarak Shah Zaman Shah who worked for K A Shah Limo Services.



The hotel’s former chief concierge, 63-year-old Mohamed Ibrahim Mohd Ya’acob, was charged with eight counts of corruptly obtaining S$1,507 from Mubarak for the same offence, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a news release.



“Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption,” the CPIB release stated. “The Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved.”