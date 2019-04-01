2 in 3 Singaporeans supported Government's decision to disallow Watain concert: REACH poll

SINGAPORE: About two out of three Singaporeans who were aware of the ban on Swedish metal band Watain last month agreed with the Government's decision, according to a recent poll conducted by feedback unit REACH.

The poll was conducted to better gauge and understand public sentiment on the Government's decision, REACH said in a media release on Monday (Apr 1).



The computer-assisted telephone interviews were carried out from Mar 11 to Mar 15 involving a sample of randomly selected Singapore citizens weighted by gender and age.

Out of the 680 participants, who were aged 15 and above, about 60 per cent were aware of the Government's decision to disallow the concert.

Of these, 64 per cent or about two in three supported the decision.

"Younger respondents (in their 20s) and those who indicated that they were freethinkers, were most likely to disagree with the decision to disallow the concert," said REACH.

64 per cent of those who were aware of the concert ban said they supported the decision. (Image: REACH)

One in four respondents felt performances that may impact religious sensitivities in Singapore should be banned, while two in three felt that they may be allowed, with specific rules to prevent offensive content, the poll also found.

Similarly, younger respondents were more likely to feel that performances that may impact religious sensitivities should be allowed with specific rules attached.

In reviewing the poll's findings, REACH chairman Sam Tan said: "It is heartening that the majority of Singaporeans appreciate the importance of respecting religious sensitivities in our multi-racial and multi-religious environment."

"In light of recent events in New Zealand and other parts of the world, I hope younger Singaporeans understand the delicate balance needed to maintain this place we call home and cherish the peace and harmony that has been built up over the decades," he added.