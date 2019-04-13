2 injured in crash outside Jurong Point, taxi driver arrested

SINGAPORE: Two pedestrians were injured outside Jurong Point shopping centre on Saturday (Apr 13) morning after a crash involving a taxi.

Singapore Police Force said it was alerted at 11.36am to the accident involving a taxi and two women at the junction of Jurong West Street 64 and Jurong West Central 3.



"Both pedestrians, aged 26 and 54, were conscious when conveyed to National University Hospital," the police statement added.

"The taxi driver, a 63-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving. Police investigations are ongoing.”



In a Facebook post, a witness, who did not want to be named, said that the victims were unable to move or respond much after the crash. Passers-by also assisted the two injured women.

"I asked for tissues and the passers-by willingly helped," the witness told CNA.

"Two others took umbrellas to shade them, while my colleagues and another passer-by applied pressure on the wounds to stop the bleeding."

Other witnesses helped to pick up the groceries that the two pedestrians were carrying, while another diverted traffic from the area.

Photos posted by a witness show the victims lying on the road with head injuries, with passers-by tending to them.



According to the witness, an ambulance arrived about 10 minutes after the crash.

"SCDF was alerted to the incident at about 11.36am (Apr 13). SCDF conveyed two persons to NUH," said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In response to CNA's queries on Sunday, ComfortDelGro's group chief communications officer Tammy Tan said the taxi driver has been suspended.



"We are deeply sorry to learn about this accident and have suspended the driver with immediate effect," Ms Tan added.

"The welfare of both pedestrians is currently our top priority. We are already in touch with both pedestrians and will assist them the best we can. We are also assisting the police in their investigations."

