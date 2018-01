SINGAPORE: Two people sustained minor injuries following an accident involving two cars along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 on Wednesday (Jan 31) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call at 7.50am.

It added that a man in his forties and a woman in her twenties were injured after a car flipped over at the junction of Upper Thomson Road and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

SCDF said the two declined to be taken to hospital.