2 injured in accident at Woodlands Checkpoint involving 4 cars

SINGAPORE: An accident at Woodlands Checkpoint early on Sunday (Jul 1) morning involving four cars caused the departure viaduct at the facility to be temporarily closed.

Police were alerted at 3.20am to the accident in which 2 male car drivers aged 32 and 51 were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital conscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 3.30am at 21 Woodlands Crossing and added that the two incurred minor injuries.

Photos and videos circulating on social media and WhatsApp showed the damaged vehicles sprawled across the two lanes heading.

One of the cars - a black Subaru - had its front crushed, while another had a badly mangled rear. Smoke could be seen emanating from the vehicles.



A photo circulating on social media of the scene after an accident along the Causeway that took place on Sunday morning (Jun 1).

In a Facebook post at 4.05am, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) advised travellers to drive carefully and listen to instructions from officers.





In an update at 5.01am, ICA said motorists can expect delays and should use Woodlands Crossing to depart Singapore.

At 5.30am, ICA said the departure viaduct was reopened.





The accident follows another accident on the Causeway on Saturday.

Two people died and three others were injured in that accident involving a trailer, a lorry and three motorcycles.

It resulted in all lanes of the Causeway leading to Johor Bahru to be temporarily closed for two hours.

