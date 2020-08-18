2 killed in accident on Tampines Expressway

SINGAPORE: Two people were killed in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle on Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Tuesday (Aug 18), the police said in statement.

Four people, including a 10-year-old, were taken to hospital as well.

The police said they were alerted at about 4.20pm to the accident along TPE towards Seletar Expressway.

A video of the incident circulating online showed at least three lanes on the expressway blocked to traffic, with debris scattered on the road.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were seen at the scene, with two police tents set up on the road.

A wrecked motorcycle could be seen on its side; a few metres ahead was a badly damaged red car.

The police said the 62-year-old motorcyclist and his 59-year-old female pillion rider were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old man, as well as his three passengers, aged between 10 and 28 years old, were conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.