2 Malaysian men jailed for role in fake passports case

SINGAPORE: Two Malaysian men were each sentenced to eight months' jail on Monday (Jan 29) for helping a fellow countryman make forged passports.

Vijay Gopal Krishnan, 33, and Rhishi Naidu Rama Rao, 26, had allowed their personal particulars to be used by Jagathes Kumar Koil Pillai to make the passports.

These passports were used by two Sri Lankan nationals who were caught at Changi Airport Terminal 1 when they were about to take a connecting flight to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Court documents showed that around October and November last year, Jagathes approached Vijay and Rhishi and asked for their particulars to be used for making forged Malaysian passports. Vijay and Rhishi were promised a sum for this and they agreed.

On Dec 27, Vijay and Rhishi went to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where they took a flight bound for Tashkent, Uzbekistan via Singapore. They then met Jagathes in the transit area at Changi Airport Terminal 1, where they handed to him their boarding passes for the connecting flight to Tashkent.

Jagathes took the boarding passes and gave these, together with the forged passports, to Sri Lankans Kalaichandran Vinothan and Kajenthiran Kajeepan. Jagathes then met Vijay and Rhishi and paid them RM500 (US$130) each for their assistance.

The ruse was uncovered when Kalaichandran and Kajenthiran were caught while attempting to gain entry into a gatehold room at Terminal 1.

The Sri Lankans were jailed for eight months on Jan 12. Court documents did not specify what happened to Jagathes.



In a statement, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said: "We take a serious view of persons who commit offences under the Passports Act. We will continue to work closely with our strategic partners to ensure that the movement of people, goods and conveyances through our checkpoints is lawful and legitimate.”

