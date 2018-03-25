2 Malaysians arrested for terror plot nabbed in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities nabbed two Malaysians who were said to be involved in terrorist plots in Malaysia, after they received information from Malaysian authorities, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Sunday (Mar 25).



The pair, who were working as janitors in Singapore, were among six Malaysians arrested for allegedly planning attacks on non-Muslim places of worship in Johor Bahru and plotting to kill police personnel.



"Both men were handed over to the Malaysian authorities after our investigations showed that they did not pose a security threat to Singapore,” MHA added.



The suspects, aged 23 and 22, were arrested on Mar 1, the Malaysian authorities earlier confirmed.

One of them acted as the intermediary in the purchase of firearms for the terrorist cell group which planned the attacks.

