2 Malaysians arrested for working as self-employed food delivery riders

SINGAPORE: Two Malaysians were arrested in April for working as self-employed delivery riders, said Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad in Parliament on Wednesday (Sep 4).

Mr Zaqy was responding to a question from Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Bee Wah, who had asked how many foreigners had been caught working as self-employed delivery riders over the last three years.

She added that her residents "told (her) quite often that they see Malaysia-registered motorcycles delivering food".

Ms Lee had also asked if the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will take steps to ensure that these jobs are restricted to Singaporeans.

"They are competing with our Singaporeans who are earning pocket money, so we don't need them to come here to moonlight or do things that are illegal," Ms Lee.

In response, Mr Zaqy said that it is illegal for foreigners to work as self-employed riders for food delivery applications such as Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood.

"MOM has taken action against social visit pass holders working illegally as self-employed food delivery riders," Mr Zaqy said, adding that offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed a maximum of two years, or both.

"If you are also abetting as a Singaporean allowing them to use your accounts, you can also be prosecuted," Mr Zaqy added. "Both carry the same terms."

Anyone with information on such illegal workers should report this to MOM, he concluded.