2 members of the public commended for helping detain suspects in upskirt video cases

SINGAPORE: Two members of the public were commended for their public-spiritedness in assisting the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in separate cases of insulting the modesty of a woman, SPF said in a news release on Wednesday (Sep 12).

In the first case, Mr Wong Dong Hai was travelling on the escalator at Bishan MRT Station at about 6.20pm on Aug 21 when he noticed a 37-year-old man behaving suspiciously. The man had placed his mobile phone underneath a woman's skirt, according to SPF.



Advertisement

Mr Wong approached the man, who tried to flee. After a short chase, Mr Wong detained him at Bishan Bus Interchange, the news release added.

In the second case, Mr Ng Jian Zuan was travelling on an escalator at Braddell MRT Station at about 10.30pm on Sep 8 when he noticed an 18-year-old man in front of him placing his mobile phone underneath a woman's skirt. He approached and detained the man, SPF said.

In a ceremony held at the Public Transport Security Command on Wednesday, Mr Wong was presented with a token of appreciation by superintendent of police (SUPT) Alan Wong. Mr Ng was unable to attend the ceremony.



SUPT Wong said: “Commuters must be vigilant to their surroundings when travelling on public transport. The public transport will be a safer place when commuters keep a lookout for each other and help the police to deter crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Anyone who insults the modesty of women may be jailed for up to a year and/or fined,” he added.

