2 members of the public commended for helping police nab upskirt video suspects

SINGAPORE: Two members of the public received the Singapore Police Force's public spiritedness award on Wednesday (Oct 17) for helping the police detain upskirt video suspects in separate cases.

In the first incident, which happened on Sep 19, Mr Yusman Yusoff was at the linkway between Toa Payoh MRT station and the bus interchange at about 7.20pm when he saw a man holding his mobile phone in a tilted position near a woman.

Mr Yusman alerted the Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) officers patrolling the station.



The suspect, 23, was later arrested, said the police in a media release.



The second incident happened on Oct 3 at Hougang MRT station.

Mr Yap Zuo Peng was on an escalator at about 8.50pm when he saw a man placing his mobile phone underneath a woman's skirt, said the police.

Mr Yap approached the man and detained him at the station before alerting the police, authorities added.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Police Koh Wei Keong, Commander of Public Transport Security Command presenting the award to Mr Yap Zuo Peng. (Photo: SPF)

"Mr Yusman’s and Mr Yap’s willingness to step forward to assist the victims, leading to the arrest of the suspects was commendable," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Koh Wei Keong who presented the awards.

"Such acts go a long way to help deter crime on the public transport network," he added.