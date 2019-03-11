2 men arrested after brawl at Liang Court shopping centre

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested in connection with a brawl that happened at Liang Court shopping centre early on Sunday (Mar 10) morning.

Responding to Channel NewsAsia's queries, police said they were alerted to a case of affray at the 177 River Valley Road at about 5am.

Both suspects were 28 years old. One of them was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was also assisting with investigations, the authorities added.

In a video circulating online on Sunday, one man was seen hitting another with a metal stool. The man also raised a table in the air, but was stopped before he could continue with the attack.

The Facebook video, which went on for less than a minute, had been shared nearly 2,000 times by midnight on Monday.



