2 men arrested after brawl at Liang Court shopping centre

Singapore

2 men arrested after brawl at Liang Court shopping centre

Liang Court fight
A man was seen hitting another with a chair at a food outlet at Liang Court in the early hours of Sunday (Mar 10). (Image: Screengrab from Facebook video/Anna Belle)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested in connection with a brawl that happened at Liang Court shopping centre early on Sunday (Mar 10) morning. 

Responding to Channel NewsAsia's queries, police said they were alerted to a case of affray at the 177 River Valley Road at about 5am. 

Both suspects were 28 years old. One of them was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital. 

A 27-year-old man was also assisting with investigations, the authorities added. 

In a video circulating online on Sunday, one man was seen hitting another with a metal stool. The man also raised a table in the air, but was stopped before he could continue with the attack. 

The Facebook video, which went on for less than a minute, had been shared nearly 2,000 times by midnight on Monday. 

Source: CNA/hs

Tagged Topics

Bookmark