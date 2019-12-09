2 arrested after fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport

Singapore

2 arrested after fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport

Jewel Changi Airport fight
Screengrab of a video showing the fight outside the A&W restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport on Dec 8, 2019. 
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested on Sunday (Dec 8) after a fight broke out outside the A&W restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport. 

In response to CNA's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 78 Airport Boulevard at about 11am. 

The two men, aged 43 and 55, were arrested for affray. 

Both sustained minor injuries, the authorities added. 

A video uploaded on Twitter on Monday shows a group of more than six people caught up in a fracas near the entrance of the fast food restaurant.

Amid the screaming, a man wearing a black T-shirt and green bermuda shorts was seen throwing punches at another man carrying a blue backpack. The latter had earlier been pummelling a third man, who fell to the ground. 

Others could be seen trying to break up the fight. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/hs(hm)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark