2 arrested after fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested on Sunday (Dec 8) after a fight broke out outside the A&W restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport.

In response to CNA's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 78 Airport Boulevard at about 11am.

The two men, aged 43 and 55, were arrested for affray.

Both sustained minor injuries, the authorities added.

A video uploaded on Twitter on Monday shows a group of more than six people caught up in a fracas near the entrance of the fast food restaurant.

Amid the screaming, a man wearing a black T-shirt and green bermuda shorts was seen throwing punches at another man carrying a blue backpack. The latter had earlier been pummelling a third man, who fell to the ground.

Others could be seen trying to break up the fight.

Police investigations are ongoing.

