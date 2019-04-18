2 men arrested for allegedly molesting women at bus stop, on MRT train

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 39 and 45, were arrested on Wednesday (Apr 17) for their suspected involvement in two separate cases of outrage of modesty.



The police said in a statement on Thursday that the first case involved an 18-year-old woman who was molested by a man on board a train which was heading from Jurong to Yishun MRT station on Mar 29. The police received a report at about 8.45pm on the same day.



Advertisement

In the second case, the police said they received a report on Apr 5 at about 8pm regarding a 20-year-old woman who was molested by an man at a bus stop along Yishun Avenue 2.



In collaboration with Public Transport Security Command, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the men with the aid of CCTV footage and arrested them on Wednesday.



“Both men are assisting the police in investigations,” the police said.



Those found guilty of outrage of modesty face up to two years in jail. They may also be fined or caned.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The police advise members of the public to always stay alert to any suspicious persons. They are also advised to carry a shrill alarm and seek help if they are molested.



“Take note of the prominent features and attire of the suspect as well as the direction in which he or she went.



"Call ‘999’ as soon as possible to increase the chances of apprehending the suspect early. If it is safe to do so, the victim or other witnesses of the crime may assist to detain the suspect while waiting for the police to arrive,” the statement added.