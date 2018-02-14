2 men arrested for stealing woman's bag at Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a theft case at Orchard Road, police said in a news release on Wednesday (Feb 14).

A woman made a police report at 8.50pm on Monday, saying that her bag had been stolen, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

She had placed the bag behind her while sitting at a shopping mall along Orchard Road. The woman discovered that it was missing when she turned around, SPF added.



The bag contained credit cards and cash amounting to around S$300.

With the help of closed-circuit television footage, officers from Tanglin Police Division identified the two suspects and arrested them along Balestier Road on Wednesday.

Four handphones, believed to be fraudulently obtained, were seized from them, SPF said.

According to police, the two men are believed to be involved in at least three other theft cases that took place at shopping malls located along Orchard Road and Harbourfront Walk on Monday and Tuesday.

Both suspects will be charged in court on Thursday with the offence of theft with common intention.

If found guilty, they face up to three years' jail and/or a fine.

The police also advised the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings and to safeguard their belongings in crowded areas, especially during this festive season.

