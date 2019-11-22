2 men arrested after S$60,000 stolen from Marsiling Lane shop

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing S$60,000 from a shop at Marsiling Lane, the police said in a news release on Friday (Nov 22).



The police said they received a report on Nov 16 at about 9.30pm after a room on the second floor of a shop at Block 18 Marsiling Lane was broken into.



A total of S$60,000 in cash was missing.



Following ground enquiries and investigations, officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified the two men.



A 50-year-old man was arrested on the same day while a 62-year-old man was arrested on Friday.



The 62-year-old was charged on Nov 18 with housebreaking and theft by night with common intention, while the 50-year-old will be charged on Saturday with the same offences.



If found guilty, each man faces a jail term of between two and 14 years, as well as a fine.



The police advised property owners to take crime prevention measures such as securing all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with grilles and close-shackled padlocks.



Property owners should also refrain from keeping large sums of cash at commercial premises.



Burglar alarms, motion sensor lights and closed circuit surveillance cameras should be installed and tested periodically, the police added.