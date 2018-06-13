2 men injured after SBS Transit truck skids into drain along Bedok North

SINGAPORE: Two men were injured after an SBS Transit truck skidded into a drain along Bedok North Avenue 4 towards Changi South Lane on Wednesday (Jun 13).

Photos and a video posted online showed the SBS Transit vehicle lying on its side inside a big drain. Several guard rails lining the side of the drain lay mangled on the pavement, presumably showing the crash path of the truck.

Passersby surrounded the scene, watching as one worker on top of the truck worked to attach what looked like tow straps on the vehicle.

One eyewitness was pictured kneeling next to a man lying in the drain.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident at about 12.40pm and rescued two men from the drain.

The victims - a 57-year-old driver and a 29-year-old passenger - were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital, added the police.

SBS Transit said that both men are in the hospital for treatment.

"We are investigating the incident and are thankful no one else was injured as a result," said Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice president of corporate communications for SBS Transit.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing, according to the police.