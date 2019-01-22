S$2 million grant to encourage zero-waste living

SINGAPORE: A new S$2 million grant has been launched to help people and organisations raise awareness of zero-waste living in Singapore.

The Ministry of Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) has announced the Towards Zero Waste grant will be made available from Feb 1 as the country accelerates its efforts to become a zero-waste nation.

More than seven million tonnes of waste was generated in Singapore in 2017, according to the latest statistics from the National Environment Agency (NEA).



Funding will be issued for initiatives that drive two components - waste reduction and recycling. They must focus on any of the three areas: packaging waste, food waste and electrical and electronic waste, or cover efforts that encourage right recycling in households.



Members of the public, interest groups, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), grassroots organisations and corporations are eligible to apply for the grant.



“We hope to support ground-up initiatives from the people, public and private sectors that will rally the community to take positive actions,” said Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources, during a visit to the SembWaste Materials Recovery Facility on Tuesday.

"I encourage individuals and groups with good ideas for reducing waste and recycling right to come forward to apply for this grant."



Workers sorting out recyclables at the SembWaste Materials Recovery Facility on Tuesday (Jan 22). (Photo: Junn Loh)

Singapore has blue recycling bins in housing estates islandwide, but some 40 per cent of the load collected is tainted with liquid or food waste, according to the NEA.



These contaminated items cannot be recycled and are typically sent to incinerators.



2019 has been designated as Singapore’s Year Towards Zero Waste. The campaign aims to raise awareness of waste issues and the need to conserve precious resources, with the S$2 million grant the latest in a slew of initiatives being rolled out.

