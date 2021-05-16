2-passenger limit for taxis, private-hire cars during tightened COVID-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE: Taxis and private-hire cars can carry only up to two passengers during this period of tightened COVID-19 restrictions, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sunday (May 16).

The restriction does not apply to passengers from the same household. For example, a parent can travel with his or her two children if they live together, LTA said.

Singapore on Sunday entered what authorities called Phase 2 (heightened alert), after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the community. The tightened restrictions will last until Jun 13.

In a press release on Sunday, the LTA said it is implementing some measures to minimise interaction and the risk of COVID-19 transmission during commuting.

All commercial car-pooling services such as GrabHitch and RydePool, where drivers are paid for ferrying passengers while enroute to their destination, will be barred until Jun 13.

Non-commercial car-pooling trips are only permitted among friends or colleagues if the prevailing permissible group size of two people is adhered to, LTA said. For example, if a group of colleagues is travelling together, they must split into groups of not more than two.

LTA urged commuters to use taxis and private-hire cars booked through their respective ride-hail applications.

Members of the public who come across individuals providing illegal car-pooling services should notify LTA through the OneMotoring portal using the e-service, “Report Vehicle-Related Offences”, it said.

It also reminded passengers that it is mandatory for drivers and passengers to wear masks at all times. Taxi and private-hire drivers should decline to pick up passengers who do not wear masks, it said.

“When travelling on public transport, commuters should try to spread themselves out or travel off-peak periods where possible,” LTA said. “They should also continue to adhere to the prevailing safe management measures such as maintaining good personal hygiene and refraining from talking. They should also see a doctor if they are unwell.”

