2 people rescued from waters near Pedra Branca

SINGAPORE: Two people have been rescued from waters near Pedra Branca in a search and rescue operation that involved Singapore and Indonesian authorities.

In a media release on Saturday (Aug 31), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it received a report on Friday morning that two people wearing life jackets had been spotted about 4.3 nautical miles from Horsburgh Lighthouse.

This is within the Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region, said MPA.

The duo were spotted in waters about 4.3 nautical miles from Horsburgh Lighthouse. (Image: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)

Singapore coordinated the search and rescue operation, said MPA, adding that it involved the Police Coast Guard and the Republic of Singapore Navy. The Republic of Singapore Air Force also deployed a Super Puma helicopter.

In addition, navigational broadcasts were issued for ships to look for the missing pair.



The Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) assisted in the search and rescue efforts by deploying a surface craft, said MPA.



The missing pair were eventually rescued by an Indonesian coaster vessel. Both survivors were given medical attention in Batam, it added.