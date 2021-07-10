SCDF elite team rescues 2 people trapped in taxi after accident in Rochor

SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to the hospital on Saturday (Jul 10) after an early morning accident involving a taxi and a sedan at the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Selegie Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) was deployed to extricate two people trapped in the back seat of the taxi with the help of hydraulic rescue equipment.



SCDF was alerted to the incident at about 2.50am, and arrived at the scene to find the taxi lying on its side against a concrete barrier.



The accident involved a taxi and a sedan. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

DART rescuers prying the taxi’s roof apart with hydraulic rescue equipment. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

“Two persons were found trapped in the back seat of the vehicle, with one person on top of the other,” SCDF said in a Facebook post.

“Due to the complexity of the rescue operation, rescuers from the SCDF's elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were deployed to the scene.”

Before DART arrived, firefighters worked to stabilise the taxi by using stepped chocks and blocks together with a winch to secure the vehicle's undercarriage to a fire engine.

“These were done to minimise movement of the wreckage during the rescue operation so as not to aggravate the precarious situation, including the condition of the trapped persons,” SCDF said.

The taxi’s windscreen was cut out to provide access to the injured from the front of the vehicle, and its roof also had to be pried apart during the rescue operation. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

The injured people extricated safely from the taxi. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

The taxi’s windscreen was cut out to provide access to the injured, and its roof also had to be pried apart during the rescue operation.

“Upon DART's arrival, the rescuers accessed the casualties through the taxi’s front windscreen and its rear hatch to secure and stabilise the casualties within the narrow confines of the wreckage,” SCDF said.

“Concurrently, another team of DART rescuers pried the taxi’s roof apart using hydraulic rescue equipment to create space for the casualties to be extricated safely.”

The rescue operation was completed in about an hour, and the two people were taken to the hospital with “traumatic injuries”.



The drivers of the taxi and sedan were found outside their vehicles when SCDF arrived, and were taken to the hospital while the rescue operation was being carried out.

