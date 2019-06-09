2 PMD fires at Ang Mo Kio, Marine Terrace; 1 injured

SINGAPORE: Two fires that started from personal mobility devices were reported on Saturday (Jun 8), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

At about 10.45am, a flat at Block 301 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 was burned in a fire involving a personal mobility device battery in its bedroom.

The fire was extinguished by SCDF using two compressed air foam backpacks. There were no reported injuries.

In the evening, at about 5.30pm, SCDF said it responded to a fire at Block 52 Marine Terrace.

The fire involved a personal mobility device in the kitchen and was extinguished by the flat's occupant with buckets of water.

The occupant suffered burn injuries and was taken to Singapore General Hospital, SCDF said.

"Preliminary investigations indicated that both fires were of electrical origin from the PMD batteries which were charging," SCDF said in a Facebook post.



