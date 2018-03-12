2 police officers hurt in collision between Rapid Deployment Troop motorcycles

SINGAPORE: Two police officers sustained minor injuries when two Rapid Deployment Troop motorcycles collided on Saturday (Mar 10), police said.

The accident, which also involved a car and a taxi, occurred along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi at about 11am.

The incident was captured on the dashcam of a car behind the vehicles. There were two officers riding on each motorcycle and all four fell on the road as the bikes bumped into each other.

"We would like to thank the public for their concern. Two police officers sustained light injuries and have received outpatient treatment. No other persons were injured," police said in a statement.

Rapid Deployment Troops are part of the elite Special Operations Command. They are mobilised on motorcycles as they are supposed to reach the scene quickly, as the second wave of security response to a terror incident.

The traffic police are investigating the accident.



