SATS staff suspended after video emerges of them fighting on Changi Airport tarmac

SINGAPORE: Two SATS staff members have been suspended after a video of them fighting on the tarmac at Changi Airport circulated on social media.

The fight occurred on Sunday (Mar 17) evening, according to SATS. In the video, two SATS employees can be seen grappling with each other, while other members of staff attempt to break up the fight.

The staff members involved have been suspended during ongoing investigations.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. We have zero tolerance for any breach of conduct at the airside. Staff in question will be dealt with in accordance with regulations,” said SATS.

Inflight meal caterer SATS is based in Singapore, and produces 170 million meals a year over 35 locations in Asia.

