2 suspects arrested for brewing liquor in Bukit Batok flat

SINGAPORE: Two Chinese nationals suspected of manufacturing duty-unpaid liquor have been arrested, Singapore Customs said on Friday (Sep 20).



Singapore Customs officers also arrested a third Chinese man who had allegedly bought liquor from them. The three are between 25 and 40 years old, Singapore Customs said in a press release.

On Sep 12, Singapore Customs officers conducted an operation at the void deck of an HDB block at Jurong East Street 13, where they found a man with six bottles of duty-unpaid liquor.

In a follow-up search of his home, officers found another three bottles of bootleg liquor. The type of liquor was not identified in the media statement.

Duty-unpaid liquor seized in Jurong East. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

The man was arrested for dealing with duty-unpaid liquor.

Investigations revealed that he had purchased the alcohol from two other men who had made the alcohol.

The next day, customs officers raided an HDB flat along Bukit Batok Street 21, arresting two men for manufacturing dutiable liquor, possessing a still without a licence and storing duty-unpaid liquor.

A still used for distilling liquor. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

Officers also seized one porcelain jar, nine bottles containing about 58 litres of liquor and assorted manufacturing equipment.

Pails containing fermenting mash. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

Porcelain jar containing duty-unpaid liquor. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

Investigations are still ongoing, Customs said.

Those found guilty of buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, having in possession or dealing with duty-unpaid goods face up to six years' jail and can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and tax evaded.

Anyone who manufactures dutiable goods or possesses any equipment used to manufacture dutiable goods without a licence can be jailed for up to 18 months and fined a maximum of S$5,000.