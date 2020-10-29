2 taken to hospital after damaged large ceiling fan incident at Tampines coffee shop

SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to hospital on Wednesday (Oct 28) after they were struck by a blade of a damaged large ceiling fan at a Tampines coffee shop.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it received a call for assistance at about 7.10pm at Block 201D Tampines Street 21.

A 20-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, said the police.



A photo posted on Instagram by Desmond Ng, showed a large metal fan with bent and damaged blades. One of the blades appeared to be detached from the fan.

The workers had been conducting maintenance on the fan when a ladder hit the spinning fan, said Mr Ng.

According to a witness who spoke to 8world News, a large fan blade had hit the young man and the elderly woman, who were sitting next to each other.



The young man was struck on the back of his head when he used his body to protect the elderly woman, said the witness who wanted to be known as Darren.

During the incident, the fan blades were still spinning and there was debris in the air, said Darren.

The young man was bleeding at the back of his head and the woman also suffered a head injury, he added.



Workers from the coffee shop rushed to tend to the young man's injuries and attempted to stop the bleeding.



Police investigations are ongoing.