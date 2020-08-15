2 teenagers among trio arrested for e-commerce scams involving counterfeit luxury bags

SINGAPORE: Two teenagers and a woman have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams, said the police on Saturday (Aug 15).

According to preliminary investigations, the trio, aged between 16 and 21, are believed to be involved in at least seven such scams amounting to S$9,800.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said they received multiple reports between January and June this year from victims claiming they were cheated by online sellers.

The online sellers had claimed to be selling authentic luxury bags, but at a discounted price on online marketplace app Carousell.

Some of the victims who bought the bags later discovered that they were counterfeit. Others did not receive the items after making payment and said the suspects became uncontactable.

The three suspects were arrested on Aug 11 and Aug 12. Police investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty of cheating, they can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255 0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.