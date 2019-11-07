Teens arrested in separate cases of payment fraud involving ride-hailing firm, taxi company

SINGAPORE: Two teenagers have been arrested in separate cases of payment card fraud involving a ride-hailing firm and a taxi company, police said on Thursday (Nov 7).

The authorities said they received a report on Oct 29 that a taxi company was unable to receive payments from several user accounts for the rides that they booked.

Following investigations, it was revealed that a 17-year-old boy had created these accounts with the taxi company, and used debit cards with insufficient funds to book rides.

He was arrested on Wednesday. A mobile phone and four bank cards were seized.

In the second case, police received information that another 17-year-old had defrauded a ride-hailing firm.

Preliminary investigations revealed he had created several user accounts with the company using prepaid cards with insufficient funds to book rides.

He was arrested on Thursday, and a mobile phone and two bank cards were seized.



“In both cases, the teenagers are believed to have made bookings on behalf of other passengers and charged these passengers at cheaper than market rates,” police said.

“They then requested for them to make payments for the rides amounting to more than US$1,000 for the first case and more than US$1,100 in the second case, directly to their bank accounts.”

Investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of unauthorised access to computer materials could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to two years or both.