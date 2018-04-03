2 teens arrested for Sembawang carpark graffiti

SINGAPORE: Two teenagers suspected to be behind the graffiti at a Sembawang multi-storey carpark have been arrested for vandalism, police said in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 3).



It was reported in March that graffiti were found on the walls of three floors of the carpark at Block 361 Sembawang Crescent. The walls were scrawled with English and Chinese messages in blue and red.



One of the messages read "Catch me if u can".

Police said they received a report of the graffiti on Mar 17. The two teens were identified and arrested on Monday after extensive ground enquiries and viewing of images from police cameras.



They are currently assisting with police investigations. If convicted of vandalism, they may be jailed up to three years, fined up to S$2,000 and given three to eight strokes of the cane.

