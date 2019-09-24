2 women slashed with penknife in Ang Mo Kio robbery; 3 men arrested

SINGAPORE: Two women were slashed with a penknife during a robbery in Ang Mo Kio on Monday (Sep 23), the police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The police said they received a report at about 3pm on Monday that the women had been attacked at Block 532 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

The women were robbed of five handphones, which belonged to them and their colleague.

Three men, aged between 37 and 50, have been arrested. One of the suspects slashed the two women with the penknife, police said.

They will be charged in court on Wednesday with robbery with hurt.

If convicted, they face a jail term of between five and 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

