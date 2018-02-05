20,000 people own 3 to 10 private residential properties in Singapore: MND

SINGAPORE: A total of 20,000 Singaporeans, Singapore PRs and foreigners own three to 10 private residential properties in Singapore, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) on Monday (Feb 5).

In a written answer to a parliamentary question by Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Gan Thiam Poh, MND said 381,000 owned one private residential property, while 59,000 owned two.

Fewer than 200 own more than 10 of such properties.

Of these private residential property owners, 15 per cent also own a Housing Board flat, said MND.