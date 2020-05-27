20 arrested in Geylang for illegal gambling activities

SINGAPORE: Twenty people were arrested in Geylang on Tuesday (May 26) during an enforcement operation against illegal gambling activities.



More than S$1,600 in cash as well as "gambling-related paraphernalia" was seized during the operation, said the police in a news release on Wednesday (May 27).



Advertisement

Advertisement

The joint enforcement operation was carried out at Lorong 15 Geylang by the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.



Nineteen men and one woman, aged between 22 and 68, were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act.



They are also being investigated for breaching safe distancing measures, said the authorities.

Anyone found guilty of having the care or management of a place kept or used as a common gaming house, or who assists in its management, could be fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000 and also jailed for up to three years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those found guilty of gaming in a common gaming house face a fine of up to S$5,000, up to six months’ jail, or both.



The police said they will continue to clamp down on criminal activities, including illegal gambling.



“Those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," they said. "Members of the public are also advised to take the circuit breaker measures seriously.”