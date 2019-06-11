S$20 Bicentennial notes sees 'strong demand', limited supply remains at 4 banks

SINGAPORE: The newly launched S$20 note to commemorate Singapore’s Bicentennial has seen "strong demand" since it was made available on Monday (Jun 10), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a media release on Tuesday.

"Some bank branches have given out all their allotted supply of the note," MAS said.

Issued by MAS, the S$20 notes represent the country's journey to nationhood and pay tribute to forebears who laid the foundations for modern Singapore.

Two million pieces of the S$20 notes were made available at the branches of nine major banks on Monday. Each person was allowed to exchange up to 20 pieces.

The notes were out of stock at all DBS and POSB branches by Tuesday afternoon, according to a DBS spokesperson. UOB also added they had run out of the notes as of Tuesday.

As of the end of Tuesday, there are "limited quantities" of the notes at the following banks and their branches, MAS said.

OCBC Bank

OCBC Centre

Citibank Singapore Limited

Parkway Parade

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Limited Singapore Branch

Ang Mo Kio, Holland Village, Paya Lebar, Punggol, Sembawang, Simei

HSBC Bank (Singapore) Limited

Alexandra, Bukit Timah, Collyer Quay, Holland Village, Jurong, Marine Parade, Orchard Dhoby Ghaut, Raffles Place, Serangoon Garden, Suntec City, Tampines

Those looking to get their hands on the notes do not need to be customers of the bank to get them, MAS added.

The back of the note showcases eight pioneers who made significant contributions to nation building. (Image: Monetary Authority of Singapore)

The note, launched by President Halimah Yacob last Wednesday, was designed by local artists Mr Eng Siak Loy and Mr Weng Ziyan.

Also available are 5,000 limited edition numismatic sets available for sale. Each set comprises an uncut sheet of three S$20 commemorative notes.

Pre-orders can be placed with The Singapore Mint from Wednesday to Jun 13. The numismatic currency sets will be allocated by balloting if they are oversubscribed and will be available for collection from Jun 20.