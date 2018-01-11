2017 warmest year on record for Singapore that's not influenced by El Nino: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The year 2017 was the warmest on record for Singapore that was not influenced by an El Nino event, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Thursday (Jan 11).



The mean annual temperature for 2017 was 27.7°C, which is 0.2°C warmer than the long-term average.

In comparison, the mean annual temperature in 2016 was 28.4°C - but that was a year influenced by El Nino.

The hottest day in 2017 was Oct 18 as far as official records are concerned, with temperatures hitting a high of 34.6°C based on the Changi climate station. That is the main weather facility where the Met Service collects long-term data.

However, the hottest weather for the year actually fell on Mar 15, when the Jurong West climate station recorded a temperature of 35.7°C.



January and December - normally the cooler months of the year - also saw warmer than usual temperatures on some days, MSS added.

This is indicative of the long-term temperature rise that Singapore has been experiencing due to factors such as global warming and urbanisation, it said.

No temperature records were broken in 2017.

