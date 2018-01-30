2018 investments likely to be similar to last year’s: EDB

SINGAPORE: Investment commitment levels in Singapore for 2018 are expected to be similar to those seen last year, amid continued uncertainties in the global economic environment, the Economic Development Board (EDB) said on Tuesday (Jan 30).



At its 2017 Year-in-Review press conference, EDB said it will seek to consolidate Singapore's position as a high-value manufacturing base by deepening the nation’s advanced manufacturing and digital capabilities.



It will do this by attracting investments from lead adopters of advanced manufacturing, as well as continuing to transform Singapore-based companies through initiatives such as the Singapore Smart Industry Readiness Index, the agency added.



It said it remains committed to supporting companies in upskilling and readying their workforce for new job roles that will be created as industries shift towards automation and digitalisation.



EDB will also team up with Workforce Singapore and support Professional Conversion Programmes to reskill and assist professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) in seeking careers in other sectors.



The agency added that it will work with other Government agencies like the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Enterprise Singapore and the National Research Foundation, to facilitate the research and development of new technologies and solutions.



Looking ahead, EDB expects fixed asset investments for the year to come in at between S$8 billion and S$10 billion. Meanwhile, total business expenditure per annum is forecast to be between S$5 billion and S$7 billion. Some 16,000 to 18,000 jobs are also projected to be created.



Total business expenditure per annum refers to commitments by firms setting up regional headquarters, research and development labs and other facilities in Singapore, In return for tax breaks, the firms must agree to spend a certain amount of money on salaries, rent and local procurement, among other things, each year.

Fixed asset investment refers to a firm's additional investment in facilities, equipment and machinery.



2017 TARGETS MET



Last year's key targets were also met, the agency said.



For instance, fixed asset investments came in at S$9.4 billion, which was within the earlier forecast of S$8 billion to S$10 billion.



Additionally, the S$6.5 billion of total business expenditure per annum came within expectations of S$5.0 billion to S$7.0 billion.



When fully implemented, these projects are expected to create 22,500 jobs, beating its earlier forecast of between 19,000 and 21,000 jobs, EDB said.



Dr Beh Swan Gin, chairman of the EDB, said the 2017 investment commitment levels are a demonstration of Singapore’s continued strength as a global business city and manufacturing hub.



“EDB will also continue to focus on industry transformation, and help companies stay competitive through the adoption of, and innovation in, advanced manufacturing, and digital technologies. This will open doors to new opportunities for companies based in Singapore, and create good jobs for Singaporeans.”