2019 Joint Admissions Exercise posting results to be released next Thursday

SINGAPORE: The posting results for the 2019 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) will be released on Jan 31 at 9am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday (Jan 24).

JAE applicants can obtain their posting results through the JAE Internet System (JAE-IS) or via SMS, added MOE.

Advertisement

Students posted to a junior college (JC) or the Millennia Institute (MI) should report to the institutions at 7.30am on Feb 1, MOE said.

Applicants posted to a polytechnic or Institute of Technical Education (ITE) course will receive further instructions via an enrolment package from the respective institutions by mail.

STUDENTS WHO WISH TO APPEAL

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOE has advised applicants who wish to appeal for a transfer to another JC or to MI to directly approach the institution of their choice.

The JC has the discretion to consider the application if it has available vacancies and the student meets its course cut-off point for this year’s exercise.

Students who wish to appeal for a transfer to another polytechnic diploma course or ITE Higher Nitec course should do so via the JAE online appeal system, from 9am on Jan 31 to 4pm on Feb 7.

Students who were not posted to any course during the JAE are also encouraged to submit an appeal through the same portal, said MOE.

The outcome of the appeals will be released at 12pm on Feb 21.