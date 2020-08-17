2021 school year to start on Jan 4, end on Nov 19

SINGAPORE: The 2021 school year for all primary and secondary schools will start on Monday, Jan 4, and end on Friday, Nov 19, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Monday (Aug 17).

Students entering junior colleges and at the Millenia Institute will start on Friday, Jan 29, while the rest of the students will start earlier on Monday, Jan 11.

The school vacation periods are as follows:

There will also be three scheduled school holidays in 2021:

CHANGES DURING CIRCUIT BREAKER

MOE had implemented home-based learning for students at all levels during the circuit breaker period that started in April to curb the spread of COVID-19.

During this period, most students had lessons at home. However, schools remained open for students whose parents are unable to look after them at home, such as those working in essential services, as well as students from vulnerable families.

The ministry later brought forward the June holidays to May 5, in light of the the circuit breaker extension, which was originally set to end on May 4.

Physical classes resumed on Jun 2, with graduating primary and secondary students returning to school on Mondays to Fridays and those in other cohorts rotating weekly between home-based learning and attending school.

An additional one-week mid-term break was also instituted between Jul 20 and 26.

Primary, secondary and junior college students resumed normal classes from Jun 29.​​​​​​​

