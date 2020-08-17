2021 school year to start on Jan 4, end on Nov 19

SINGAPORE: The 2021 school year for all primary and secondary schools will start on Monday, Jan 4, and end on Friday, Nov 19, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Monday (Aug 17).

Students entering junior colleges and at the Millenia Institute will start on Friday, Jan 29, while the rest of the students will start earlier on Monday, Jan 11.

The school vacation periods are as follows:

There will also be three scheduled school holidays in 2021: