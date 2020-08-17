2021 school year to start on Jan 4, end on Nov 19

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore
Students have their temperature checked at Yio Chu Kang Secondary School, as schools reopen amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore on Jun 2, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)
SINGAPORE: The 2021 school year for all primary and secondary schools will start on Monday, Jan 4, and end on Friday, Nov 19, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Monday (Aug 17).

Students entering junior colleges and at the Millenia Institute will start on Friday, Jan 29, while the rest of the students will start earlier on Monday, Jan 11.

Singapore school terms 2021 - Primary and Secondary

Singapore school terms 2021 - JCs and Millenia Institute

The school vacation periods are as follows:

Singapore school holidays 2021 - Primary and Secondary

Singapore school holidays 2021 - JCs and Millenia Institute

There will also be three scheduled school holidays in 2021: 

Singapore scheduled school holidays 2021

