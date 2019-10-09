21-year-old charged with slashing man's face with knife

21-year-old charged with slashing man's face with knife

Wong Kian Hong Orchid Hotel slashing
Wong Kian Hong (right) who is accused of attacking a man at Orchid Hotel on Oct 3, 2019. (Photo: TODAY/Raj Nadarajan)
SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man was charged on Wednesday (Oct 9) with slashing a man's face with a knife at Orchid Hotel, scarring him.

The victim sustained a 5cm "permanent facial disfiguration" after the incident, charge sheets said.

On Oct 3, Wong Kian Hong allegedly slashed the left side of Mr Poh Say Hong's face at about 4pm at Orchid Hotel.

Wong Kian Hong slashed victim with knife
Wong Kian Hong slashed the left side of the victim's face. (Photo: SPF) 

Wong fled the scene, but was arrested along Orchard Road five days later, police said. 

Mr Poh, 31, was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital. 

If found guilty, Wong could be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon. 

