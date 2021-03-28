21-year-old man found dead in canal at Upper Serangoon after underwater search operation

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man was found dead in a canal at Upper Serangoon after an underwater rescue operation early on Sunday (Mar 28) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for water rescue assistance at the canal underneath the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Buangkok Drive at about 5.45am.

There was no sign of the man when SCDF arrived at the canal.

Two divers from the Disaster Assistance Rescue Team were deployed to search underwater.

They also used a remotely operated vehicle that maps underwater terrain using sonar-imaging equipment.

SCDF said the remotely operated vehicle reduces search time and risks for divers due to poor visibility.

The divers subsequently retrieved the man’s body about 6m from shore, at a depth of about 2m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

In response to CNA’s queries, the police said they are looking into the incident.

“Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play,” police said. “Investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing”.