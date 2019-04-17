22-year-old arrested over e-commerce scams involving Grab credits

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in several e-commerce scams, including those involving Grab credits.

The police said in a news release on on Wednesday (Apr 17) that several victims had reported that they were cheated by a seller who offered Grab credits at a discounted price on online marketplace Carousell.

After the victims made payment via bank transfer, they did not receive the Grab credits, the police said.

The suspect is believed to be involved in five such cases, cheating victims of a total of S$4,280.

The man, who was arrested along New Bridge Road on Tuesday, will be charged in court with cheating on Thursday.

If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years' jail and a fine.

