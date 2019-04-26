22-year-old NTU student under investigation over peeping Tom incident

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old male undergraduate at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is being investigated by the police after a female student made a report that someone had filmed her in the shower.

The police said on Friday (Apr 25) they received a report on Apr 18 that a man had allegedly recorded a woman taking a shower in a toilet at a residential hall.

The incident took place at about 10pm the night before, they said in response to queries from CNA.

The suspect is a resident of the hall. He is being investigated for insulting the modesty of a woman.



According to a TODAY report, the 20-year-old victim had been showering in a common female toilet in Tamarind Hall when she saw a phone slip in from the top of her cubicle.

She got dressed and tried to go after the culprit, but could not find him, said TODAY.

The footage of the suspect was captured on closed-circuit television cameras in the hall, and the student - accompanied by an NTU officer - made a police report, an NTU spokesperson confirmed with CNA on Friday.

"Our priority is to ensure her welfare and we are commencing our own investigations into the incident. Given that police investigations are on-going, we are unable to provide further details," NTU said.



This case comes two days after police confirmed they were investigating a 19-year-old man for criminal trespass following a peeping Tom incident at NTU last weekend.

The perpetrator, who was neither a student nor an employee of the university, was detained by several students after he allegedly took photos of another man in the male shower at a residential hall.

Sexual misconduct on campus has been in the spotlight since last week, when National University of Singapore undergraduate Monica Baey took to social media to call for tougher action against a student who had filmed her having a shower at her hostel.