22-year-old suspect in car rental scam arrested

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a car rental scam, the police said on Wednesday (Jul 18).

The police had received multiple reports between March and June 2018 stating that the man would advertise cars for rent on Carousell before becoming uncontactable after receiving deposits from the victims.

After investigations, the man was identified and arrested along Yishun Avenue 6 on Tuesday by officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police division.

Police believe the man had cheated more than S$3,000 from at least 12 victims. He will charged with cheating and if found guilty, may have a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.