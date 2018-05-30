23 arrested for gambling, online sex advertising, other offences in joint operation

SINGAPORE: Eight women and 15 men, aged between 27 and 41, were arrested for various offences during a week-long joint enforcement operation, said the Singapore Police Force in a news release on Wednesday (May 30).

The operation, which was supported by Centreal Narcotics Bureau, was conducted between May 21 and May 27.

The police said that about 700 people at more than 70 residential and commercial units at Yishun, Ang Mo Kio and Sengkang were checked during the operation.

The eight women, arrested under the Women's Charter, were believed to be advertising sexual services online and operated within residential areas.

A total of S$730 in cash and 10 handphones were also seized, said the police.

Eight women were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Meanwhile, 14 of the men, aged between 23 and 51, were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming House Act.

Preliminary investigations revealed that four of the men were operating a gambling den while the 10 others were participating in the games.

A 44-year-old man was also arrested at a roadblock for drink-driving, said the police.

Investigation are ongoing, added the police.