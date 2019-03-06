23-member task force formed to communicate benefits of Merdeka Generation Package

SINGAPORE: A 23-member task force has been formed to communicate the benefits of the Merdeka Generation Package, Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor announced on Wednesday (Mar 6) during her ministry’s Committee of Supply debate speech.

The task force, co-chaired by Dr Khor and and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann, is expected to raise awareness of the benefits under the Merdeka Generation Package, the Ministry of Health said.

Called the Merdeka Generation Communications and Engagement Task force, it will ensure effective communications and outreach, and involve people from the public, private and people sectors including self-help groups and hospitals, said Dr Khor.

The task force had its first meeting two weeks ago, she added.

“Based on our engagements, the Merdeka Generation have different aspirations, with many wanting to contribute in various capacities.

"The package has been designed to help them realise these aspirations and at the same time, give them greater peace of mind,” Dr Khor said.

She added that the task force will intensify its communications and ground engagement efforts in the coming months to effectively reach out to the Merdeka Generation and their families.

For instance, Silver Generation Ambassadors will be visiting eligible Merdeka Generation seniors at their homes, workplaces and community-based events to share with them the details of the package, she said.

Ms Sim said that many members of the Merdeka Generation are socially and economically active, and that communication efforts will be designed with these considerations in mind.